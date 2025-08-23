Left Menu

India Dominates Asian Shooting Championship with Multiple Gold Wins

India's Arjun Babuta and Elavenil Valarivan secured the gold medal in the 10m air rifle mixed team event at the 16th Asian Shooting Championship, defeating China. The Indian pair of Shambhavi Shravan and Naraen Pranav also claimed gold in the junior category. The Indian team's triumphs underscore their shooting prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shymkent | Updated: 23-08-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 15:17 IST
India's shooting team shone at the 16th Asian Shooting Championship, with Arjun Babuta and Elavenil Valarivan capturing the gold in the 10m air rifle mixed team event on Saturday. The pair thrillingly outpaced China's Dingke Lu and Xinlu Peng 17-11 after rallying from an early deficit.

This victory adds to individual successes, as Elavenil topped the women's 10m air rifle competition, and Babuta, along with teammates, previously secured the men's team gold. Meanwhile, Shambhavi Shravan and Naraen Pranav led India to another top podium finish in the junior mixed team event, defeating China 16-12.

The young duo had new records to their name, with Shravan and Pranav, showcasing their remarkable improvement during the event. India's performances at the championship highlight their growing dominance in the shooting arena.

