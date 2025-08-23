Left Menu

Marquez Dominates Hungarian Grand Prix with Stellar Sprint Performance

Ducati's Marc Marquez claimed his 13th sprint victory at the Balaton Park Circuit, extending his championship lead. He was joined on the podium by VR46 Racing's Fabio Di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli, while Honda received a boost with Luca Marini's fourth-place finish. The race featured multiple crashes, including Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 19:41 IST
At the Hungarian Grand Prix, Ducati's Marc Marquez demonstrated unparalleled dominance, clinching his 13th sprint win of the season at the Balaton Park Circuit. Leading from the outset, Marquez extended his championship lead to a commanding 152 points, cementing his status as the frontrunner in this year's competition.

VR46 Racing's Fabio Di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli filled the remaining podium spots, with Honda's Luca Marini delivering a significant boost by finishing fourth. Meanwhile, Alex Marquez, despite a challenging race, maintained his second place in the championship standings.

The race was marred by a dramatic opening lap, where Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo triggered a chaotic collision. Despite setback, Marquez maintained a steady pace, breaking lap records, and securing yet another victory. His teammate, Francesco Bagnaia, and other competitors faced mixed fortunes in this highly competitive race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

