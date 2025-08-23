Left Menu

Zverev Eyes Grand Slam Glory Amidst Tennis Titans

Alexander Zverev, known for his 24 tour-level titles but lacking a Grand Slam win, aims to conquer tennis by facing top stars Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz in upcoming finals. With a fresh resolve from training under Toni Nadal, Zverev seeks to elevate his game and achieve tennis glory.

Updated: 23-08-2025 20:11 IST
Image Credit: ANI
As the US Open looms, Alexander Zverev finds himself in the spotlight with aspirations to clinch his first Grand Slam title against formidable opponents. Despite a career boasting 24 tour-level trophies, Zverev's Grand Slam cabinet remains empty, something he is keen on changing by overcoming tennis heavyweights Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

On the verge of his campaign opener against Alejandro Tabilo, Zverev, speaking at his pre-tournament press conference, expressed willingness to face Sinner and Alcaraz in the finals. 'I would be very, very happy to do that,' Zverev remarked, underlining his desire to tackle the sport's elite.

With a solid track record this season and renewed insights from training with Toni Nadal, Zverev remains focused. Despite noting areas where rivals outperform him, the 28-year-old is driven to refine his strategy. 'I'm looking forward to beating the seven guys ahead of me,' he declared, aiming for tennis supremacy.

