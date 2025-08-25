Left Menu

Springboks Prop Denies Doping Allegations After Positive Test

Springboks prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye tested positive for a non-performance-enhancing banned substance. He disputes the anti-doping violation, stating the substance was prescribed for medical reasons. The South Africa Rugby organization announced that Ntlabakanye won't participate in the upcoming Rugby Championship tour in New Zealand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 08:59 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 08:59 IST
Springboks prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye tested positive for a non-performance-enhancing banned substance during random testing, the South Africa Rugby organization announced on Sunday. This revelation comes just a month after the 26-year-old athlete made his international debut.

According to the South African Institute for Drug Free Sport, Ntlabakanye provided an 'adverse analytical finding.' Consequently, he will not be part of the squad for the Rugby Championship tour in New Zealand next month. However, Ntlabakanye disputes the anti-doping violation, claiming the substance was prescribed by a specialist physician for medical reasons in early 2025.

SA Rugby stated that a medical doctor, specifically appointed to manage professional rugby players' medical affairs, approved and supervised the prescription. Neither the ruling body nor Ntlabakanye is expected to make further remarks on this matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

