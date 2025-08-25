Racism in Football: A Stain on the Beautiful Game

Weston McKennie, a midfielder for the U.S. national team and Juventus, was subjected to racial abuse after Juventus secured a 2-0 victory over Parma in their Serie A opener. This incident marks the continuation of a troubling pattern of racism in European football.

Juventus issued a firm statement on social media condemning the discriminatory remarks directed at McKennie from the away fans' section. The club pledged full cooperation with authorities to identify and hold accountable those responsible for the abhorrent behavior.

This recent event is part of a larger issue, with FIFA President Gianni Infantino labeling two similar instances in the German Cup as "unacceptable." Meanwhile, a man was arrested in the U.K. for racially abusing Antoine Semenyo during Bournemouth's Premier League match against Liverpool.