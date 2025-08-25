Left Menu

Racism in Football: A Stain on the Beautiful Game

U.S. midfielder Weston McKennie faced racist abuse during Juventus' win against Parma. Juventus and FIFA condemned the incident, stressing zero tolerance for racism. Recent cases highlight ongoing racism in European soccer, with authorities urged to take firm actions against perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Turin | Updated: 25-08-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 11:47 IST
Racism in Football: A Stain on the Beautiful Game
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Weston McKennie, a midfielder for the U.S. national team and Juventus, was subjected to racial abuse after Juventus secured a 2-0 victory over Parma in their Serie A opener. This incident marks the continuation of a troubling pattern of racism in European football.

Juventus issued a firm statement on social media condemning the discriminatory remarks directed at McKennie from the away fans' section. The club pledged full cooperation with authorities to identify and hold accountable those responsible for the abhorrent behavior.

This recent event is part of a larger issue, with FIFA President Gianni Infantino labeling two similar instances in the German Cup as "unacceptable." Meanwhile, a man was arrested in the U.K. for racially abusing Antoine Semenyo during Bournemouth's Premier League match against Liverpool.

TRENDING

1
SC collegium recommends name of Bombay HC Chief Justice Alok Aradhe for elevation to top court.

SC collegium recommends name of Bombay HC Chief Justice Alok Aradhe for elev...

 India
2
Himachal Pradesh Braces for Torrential Downpour: Red Alert Issued

Himachal Pradesh Braces for Torrential Downpour: Red Alert Issued

 India
3
SC collegium also recommends Patna HC Chief Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi's name for elevation to apex court.

SC collegium also recommends Patna HC Chief Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi'...

 India
4
Helicopter Crash on Isle of Wight: One Airlifted to Major Trauma Centre

Helicopter Crash on Isle of Wight: One Airlifted to Major Trauma Centre

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025