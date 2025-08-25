Harshit Rana Gears Up for Asia Cup 2025 Showdown in UAE

India's right-arm seamer Harshit Rana has declared himself fully prepared for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, set to kick off in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28. The promising bowler, aged 23, has been honing his skills in the DPL for the past month.

India will start their campaign against hosts UAE on September 10, leading to a much-anticipated face-off against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14, both matches taking place in Dubai. Their last group stage encounter will see them take on Oman in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

Rana emphasized the stability of the Indian bowling lineup, crediting the experience of senior pacers like Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh, which he believes will greatly aid the young talents. The tournament's Super 4 stage will run from September 20 to 26, with the final slated for September 28 in Dubai.

