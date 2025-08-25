Left Menu

Cheteshwar Pujara: A Monumental Test Match Stalwart Retires

Cheteshwar Pujara, noted for his indomitable presence at the number three spot in Test cricket, has retired. His exceptional defense allowed dynamic players to dominate. Pujara amassed 7,195 runs in 103 Tests, essential in crucial victories. His retirement leaves India searching for a worthy successor in Tests.

Updated: 25-08-2025 20:28 IST
Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara officially concluded his illustrious career in all forms of cricket on Sunday, marking the end of an era defined by his solid defense and resilience at the coveted number three spot in Test matches. Though Pujara's ODI tenure was brief, featuring in only five matches, his Test career is distinguished by impressive statistics and enduring influence.

Pujara scored 7,195 runs over 103 Test matches with a commendable average of 43.60, including 19 centuries. Despite never reaching the benchmark of 10,000 Test runs, his contribution was exemplified by the high number of balls faced, frustrating bowlers and paving the way for aggressive batsmen like Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant to shine. Throughout his career, Pujara's defensive strategy led to a series of landmark wins for India, notably in Australia, where he faced an incredible 2,657 balls over 11 Tests.

Between 2010 and 2023, Pujara's influence on partnerships was unmatched, contributing to 16,258 partnership runs when at the crease. Despite a decline in form post-2017, his absence has left a notable vacancy in India's batting lineup. As the search continues for a successor, Pujara's tactical presence and commitment to the game will be remembered long after his departure from the international scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

