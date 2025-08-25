Raksha Khadse Inaugurates ‘Giving Wings to Dreams Conclave 2025’ in Delhi

Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, inaugurated the ‘Giving Wings to Dreams Conclave 2025’ at the Shangri-La Eros Hotel in New Delhi. Organized by SPORTSCOM, the conclave was envisioned as a dynamic platform where innovation meets opportunity, with the shared goal of positioning India as a global sporting superpower.

The event convened policymakers, sports scientists, entrepreneurs, investors, and thought leaders to deliberate on the future of India’s sports ecosystem, with a focus on investment, sports science, sports manufacturing, grassroots talent development, and the scaling up of sports startups.

Minister’s Address: Sports as a People’s Movement

In her keynote address, Smt. Khadse stressed the urgent need to integrate sports science into athlete training at an early age, noting that lost “golden years” can never be regained. She urged the adoption of Public–Private Partnership (PPP) models, encouraging private sector investment in sports infrastructure, training, and talent nurturing.

The Minister emphasized:

Research & Development (R&D): More investment in sports science, including grassroots-level adoption in rural areas.

Technology Integration: Upgrading sports training through modern data tools and digital solutions.

Education & Training: Strengthening physical education in schools, empowering teachers, and upskilling coaches.

Sports Manufacturing: Promoting “Made in India” sports equipment to reduce import dependency and improve domestic capabilities.

CSR in Sports: Encouraging companies to channel Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds into sports, framing it as both an economic development model and a Jan Andolan (people’s movement).

“Sports must be a vehicle for empowerment and nation-building, and India must leverage its demographic dividend by nurturing young athletes with the right science, training, and technology,” she remarked.

Startups and Innovation: New Energy in Sports

A highlight of the conclave was the felicitation of ten young sports entrepreneurs by the Minister. These startups showcased cutting-edge ideas in sports training, technology, and community engagement:

Crosstrain Fight Club

A1 Sports World

Pong Fox

UpUr Fit

Way Me

Lets Game Now

Collearn Sports

Spolto

Hyperlab

Dashpod

These ventures represent India’s emerging sports-tech and fitness innovation ecosystem, signaling how startups can drive inclusivity, technology adoption, and entrepreneurship in sports.

High-Level Participation

The conclave featured prominent leaders, including:

Mr. Jalaj Dani, President of SPORTSCOM

Mr. Alok Pandey, CEO – AIC IIT Delhi

Prof. Mahesh Panchagnula, Head, Centre of Excellence on Sports Science and Analytics, IIT Madras

Mr. Rishikesh Joshi

Mr. Vivek Singh, Senior Vice President of SPORTSCOM

Together, they discussed policy frameworks, investment pathways, and R&D opportunities that could strengthen India’s sports industry.

Plenary Sessions: A Roadmap for India’s Sporting Future

The conclave featured multiple plenary discussions with sharp focus areas:

Investment Playbook for Sports Startups: Exploring venture capital, government support, and corporate partnerships to enable startup growth. Make in India for the World: Highlighting opportunities for India to become a global hub for sports goods manufacturing, aligned with Atmanirbhar Bharat. Beyond Instinct: India’s Sporting Future in Data: Stressing the critical role of sports science, data analytics, and AI in athlete performance, career development, and gender equality. Sports as Jan Andolan: Deliberations on transforming sports into a mass movement, rooted in community engagement and national pride.

Aligning with National Vision

The conclave aligned strongly with national initiatives like Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, while also resonating with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a sports-driven India. It underscored that sports is not just a field of competition but also a sector of economic opportunity, manufacturing growth, social change, and innovation.

A New Chapter for Indian Sports

The ‘Giving Wings to Dreams Conclave 2025’ marked a new chapter in India’s sports journey, blending policy, technology, entrepreneurship, and grassroots participation. By creating a collaborative ecosystem that connects startups, corporates, policymakers, and athletes, the conclave set the tone for making India not only a sporting nation but also a sporting economy.