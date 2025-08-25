Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra Aims for Diamond League Glory Against Tough Rivals

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, a two-time Olympic medallist, is set to compete in the Diamond League Final on August 28 in Zurich. Despite skipping two series legs, he qualified for the final in fourth place. Chopra faces stiff competition but remains a top contender.

New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 21:19 IST
Neeraj Chopra Aims for Diamond League Glory Against Tough Rivals
Neeraj Chopra
Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is preparing for intense competition as he aims to reclaim the Diamond League Final title in Zurich, Switzerland, on August 28.

Having secured a Diamond League trophy in 2022, Chopra was a runner-up in subsequent years but remains a formidable contender. He qualified for the upcoming final after participating in only two out of four qualifying events, including notable performances in Doha and Paris.

Facing seasoned rivals such as Anderson Peters and Julian Weber, Chopra aims to reaffirm his prowess in javelin. Alongside him, six throwers, including defending champion Peters, compete for the prestigious prize, with victors receiving both monetary rewards and a wild card entry to the World Championships in Tokyo this September.

