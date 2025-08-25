Left Menu

Ingebrigtsen Forced Out: Achilles Injury Sidelines Olympic Champion

Norwegian Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen will miss the Diamond League in Switzerland due to an Achilles injury, confirmed by his management. Despite his willingness to compete, rules prevented his participation, leaving him without a competitive test before the World Championships in Tokyo this September.

Olympic 5,000 metres champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen will not participate in this week's Diamond League event in Switzerland, as confirmed by his management on Monday. The 24-year-old Norwegian sprinter has been absent from the outdoor season due to an Achilles injury, preventing his competition in Zurich.

Despite his eagerness to compete, the governing body's regulations barred Ingebrigtsen from participating due to his previous lack of activity this season, his press advisor Espen Skoland explained to Norwegian newspaper VG. The decision is a setback as the athlete aims to be at full capacity ahead of September's World Championships in Tokyo.

Ingebrigtsen's absence means he misses a chance to face off against his top competitors before the major championship event, leaving him with limited runner-to-runner contact this season. The injury highlights the challenges elite athletes face in maintaining their status amidst physical setbacks and strict competition rules.

