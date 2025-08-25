Ingebrigtsen Forced Out: Achilles Injury Sidelines Olympic Champion
Norwegian Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen will miss the Diamond League in Switzerland due to an Achilles injury, confirmed by his management. Despite his willingness to compete, rules prevented his participation, leaving him without a competitive test before the World Championships in Tokyo this September.
Despite his eagerness to compete, the governing body's regulations barred Ingebrigtsen from participating due to his previous lack of activity this season, his press advisor Espen Skoland explained to Norwegian newspaper VG. The decision is a setback as the athlete aims to be at full capacity ahead of September's World Championships in Tokyo.
Despite his eagerness to compete, the governing body's regulations barred Ingebrigtsen from participating due to his previous lack of activity this season, his press advisor Espen Skoland explained to Norwegian newspaper VG. The decision is a setback as the athlete aims to be at full capacity ahead of September's World Championships in Tokyo.
Ingebrigtsen's absence means he misses a chance to face off against his top competitors before the major championship event, leaving him with limited runner-to-runner contact this season. The injury highlights the challenges elite athletes face in maintaining their status amidst physical setbacks and strict competition rules.
