Teen Sensation Cooper Lutkenhaus Turns Pro with Nike Deal

Cooper Lutkenhaus, a 16-year-old track prodigy from Justin, Texas, has signed a professional contract with Nike, becoming one of the youngest U.S. runners to go pro. His decision came after breaking the under-18 world record in the 800 meters with a stunning time of 1:42.27.

The Northwest High School junior will compete in the world championships in Tokyo next month, after securing his spot with an impressive performance at nationals. Lutkenhaus and his family deliberated extensively before making this significant career move, recognizing the opportunity to compete globally.

Joining a growing list of young athletes turning professional, Lutkenhaus's decision mirrors those of peers like Erriyon Knighton and Candace Hill. Despite tight regulations on high school NIL deals in Texas, Lutkenhaus is paving his path to a promising athletic future.