Gaudu's Dazzling Triumph in Vuelta's Rollercoaster Stage

French cyclist David Gaudu, riding for Groupama-FDJ, captured the third stage of the Vuelta a Espana. Gaudu outmaneuvered competitors in crucial hairpin turns, finishing ahead of Mads Pedersen and edging closer in the general classification. Jonas Vingegaard maintained his overall lead, showcasing a thrilling day of competitive cycling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 22:31 IST
French cyclist David Gaudu, representing team Groupama-FDJ, claimed victory in the third stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Monday. Gaudu executed a strategic plan during the late hairpin turns, overtaking his rivals and securing the win, while Jonas Vingegaard finished third to keep the overall lead.

Initially uncertain about his chances, Gaudu, aided by encouraging words from teammate Stefan Kung, surged past Mads Pedersen of Lidl-Trek to climb to second in the general classification. The stage, spanning 139km from San Maurizio Canavese to Ceres, saw fast-paced action from the start, with a leading pack establishing early but eventually overtaken as teams vied for dominance.

As the race neared its climax, Gaudu's decisive maneuver in the hairpin bends propelled him to the front, overtaking Pedersen shortly before the finish line. The race continued amidst various challenges for racers, including crashes and changing leads, promising more excitement in the upcoming stages of the Vuelta.

