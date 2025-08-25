Left Menu

Remembering Angela Mortimer Barrett: A Tennis Legacy

Angela Mortimer Barrett, a three-time Grand Slam winner and the longest surviving Wimbledon women's singles champion, has passed away at 93. Though partially deaf, her remarkable career saw wins at the French and Australian Championships, and Wimbledon. Inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame, her legacy endures.

Updated: 25-08-2025 23:39 IST
Angela Mortimer Barrett, a distinguished figure in the world of tennis, passed away at the age of 93, as confirmed by the WTA. Known for her resilience and incredible skill, she became a three-time Grand Slam winner, including the French, Australian, and Wimbledon Championships.

Despite her partial deafness, Mortimer Barrett described her unique ability to focus during matches, stating, "I could hear the applause of the crowd, but not much else." Her victory at Wimbledon in 1961 remains a significant milestone in her impressive career.

Inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame in 1993, she and her husband, former tennis player and commentator John Barrett, are one of only two couples individually honored there. Her legacy as a pioneer in women's tennis continues to inspire future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

