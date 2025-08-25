Left Menu

India Gears Up for Asia Cup Amidst Absence of Rivals Pakistan and Oman

Indian hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh expresses optimism ahead of the Asia Cup in Bihar as India seeks to showcase its A game amidst the absence of traditional rivals Pakistan and Oman. India begins its campaign against China, with World Cup qualification at stake and a history of strong performances.

Harmanpreet Singh. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the men's Asia Cup in Bihar approaches, Indian hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh conveys optimism about India's prospects, emphasizing a balanced attack and defense strategy. With a World Cup berth on the line, India brings its strongest squad, eager to demonstrate prowess in Rajgir following a previous bronze medal finish.

India, placed in Pool A with China, Japan, and Kazakhstan, will open its campaign against China on Friday. Despite past achievements, including three titles and five runner-up finishes, India hopes to rebound from a recent underwhelming tour in Australia, where they lost three of four matches.

Harmanpreet acknowledges India's focus during preparation, citing a 1.5-month camp and recent tour. The captain highlights both offensive and defensive precision as vital, emphasizing converting scoring opportunities and maintaining a robust defensive structure. On Pakistan and Oman's withdrawal, he notes fans' disappointment but remains hopeful for future matchups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

