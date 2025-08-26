Left Menu

Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

Jack Draper expressed pride in competing at the U.S. Open despite a left-arm injury. After a tough game against Federico Agustin Gomez, Draper shared his concerns about his arm recovery. He remains optimistic about his future matches, planning to continue competing throughout the season.

British tennis player Jack Draper admitted he was simply grateful to be competing at the U.S. Open after defeating Argentine qualifier Federico Agustin Gomez in the first round, notwithstanding a left-arm injury.

Draper's appearance at Flushing Meadows marked his first singles match since a second-round exit at Wimbledon last month. The 23-year-old revealed he had been unsure of his recovery prospects following an injured humerus on his serving arm. 'I am proud to be here ahead of schedule,' Draper said after his 6-4, 7-5, 6-7(7), 6-2 victory.

In interviews, Draper, a semi-finalist in New York last year, disclosed he had reduced the speed of his serve to prevent further injury. While he still faces uncertainty about his arm's endurance, Draper is optimistic about a full season schedule. 'We'll take it day by day, but I plan on playing through till the year's end,' he stated.

