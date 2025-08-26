Left Menu

Akash Deep's Heroic Innings and Ten-Fer Propel India to Draw in England

Indian cricketer Akash Deep scored a career-best 66 runs against England, becoming the first Indian nightwatchman to achieve a Test fifty since 2011. His performance, coupled with a remarkable ten-wicket haul, was decisive in leveling the Test series 2-2 and marked a milestone in Indian cricket history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 07:12 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 07:12 IST
Akash Deep's Heroic Innings and Ten-Fer Propel India to Draw in England
Indian right-arm seamer and nightwatchman Akash Deep (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of resilience, Indian pacer Akash Deep delivered an outstanding 66-run innings against England, serving as a turning point in the final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. Rising to the occasion, Deep aimed to stay at the crease, intending to exhaust England's bowlers.

Emerging in a crisis at number four, Deep's innings, marked by 12 boundaries, formed a vital 107-run partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal, securing India's draw in the series. Recounting his strategic approach, Deep expressed his resolve to hold out as long as possible, ensuring a more manageable wicket for his teammates.

Adding to his batting success, Akash Deep achieved an extraordinary feat on England soil, becoming the 12th player to secure a ten-fer and a Test fifty in the same match. His bowling brilliance at Edgbaston, with match figures of 10 for 187, highlighted his exceptional skill and commitment to India's victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stress Fracture Sidelines Rising Kiwi Bowler Will O'Rourke

Stress Fracture Sidelines Rising Kiwi Bowler Will O'Rourke

 New Zealand
2
Free Entry Announced for Exciting Asia Cup Hockey Tournament

Free Entry Announced for Exciting Asia Cup Hockey Tournament

 India
3
Rahul Gandhi's Generosity Transforms Mountain Man's Legacy

Rahul Gandhi's Generosity Transforms Mountain Man's Legacy

 India
4
Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Antisemitic Attack Allegations

Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Antisemitic Attack Allegations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025