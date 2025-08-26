Akash Deep's Heroic Innings and Ten-Fer Propel India to Draw in England

In a remarkable display of resilience, Indian pacer Akash Deep delivered an outstanding 66-run innings against England, serving as a turning point in the final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. Rising to the occasion, Deep aimed to stay at the crease, intending to exhaust England's bowlers.

Emerging in a crisis at number four, Deep's innings, marked by 12 boundaries, formed a vital 107-run partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal, securing India's draw in the series. Recounting his strategic approach, Deep expressed his resolve to hold out as long as possible, ensuring a more manageable wicket for his teammates.

Adding to his batting success, Akash Deep achieved an extraordinary feat on England soil, becoming the 12th player to secure a ten-fer and a Test fifty in the same match. His bowling brilliance at Edgbaston, with match figures of 10 for 187, highlighted his exceptional skill and commitment to India's victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)