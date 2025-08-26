Mirabai Chanu Triumphs at Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships with Stellar Performance

Former Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu demonstrated her exceptional prowess at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad on Monday, capturing gold with a total lift of 193 kg. This marked her first competitive appearance since the 2024 Paris Olympics and secured her place in the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Chanu expressed her elation post-victory, highlighting the pride of competing on home soil and crediting the accomplishment to hard work, her coaches' support, and national encouragement. She acknowledged the crowd's motivation, calling the win a confidence boost ahead of the World Championships in October.

In a competitive field, Chanu outperformed her challengers, India's Sunil Dalvi and Nigeria's Ruth Asouquo Nyong, who claimed silver and bronze respectively. Despite a shift in weight categories by the IWF, Chanu continues to excel, adapting to the new 48 kg division following her previous success in the 49 kg category at past Olympic events.