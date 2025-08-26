Left Menu

Venus Williams: A Legend's Spirited US Open Performance

Venus Williams, at 45, delivered a tenacious performance against Karolina Muchova in the U.S. Open's first round, exhibiting flashes of her vintage form. Despite her defeat, Williams captivated a supportive crowd, reflecting on her storied career and her struggles with illness, demonstrating resilience and passion for tennis.

Under the bright lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday, Venus Williams, despite her age and ranking challenges, put on a display reminiscent of her renowned prowess. The 45-year-old faced off against Karolina Muchova in a captivating first-round match at the U.S. Open, pushing her opponent to a third set before succumbing 6-3, 2-6, 6-1.

Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam champion, was making her unprecedented 25th main draw appearance at the tennis major, invigorating a packed stadium with her valiant efforts. Although currently ranked 582 in the world, the American veteran's performance did not disappoint the enthusiastic crowd who rallied behind her with unwavering support.

Despite the loss, Williams expressed pride in her performance, noting the immense crowd support she received. Her journey, underscored by a battle with Sjogren's syndrome and subsequent career revival, reaffirms her enduring love for the sport and her indomitable spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

