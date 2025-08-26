Injury Setbacks Shake New Zealand Squad Ahead of Australia Clash

In a significant blow to New Zealand cricket, the squad will be without several key players for their upcoming home series against Australia. As reported on the official ICC website, crucial figures like pacer Will O'Rourke, all-rounder Glenn Phillips, batter Finn Allen, and white-ball captain Mitchell Santner are all grappling with injuries.

Will O'Rourke's back injury appears to be the most severe, sidelining him for an estimated three months due to a stress fracture discovered after recent tests. The 24-year-old first encountered the issue during the recent test against Zimbabwe and will miss the white-ball clashes against Australia in October, England in late October, and the West Indies in November.

Coach Rob Walter expressed his sympathy toward O'Rourke's plight while remaining optimistic about his resilience and recovery. Meanwhile, Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen, and Mitchell Santner face varying lengths of absence, with Santner undergoing abdominal surgery but expected to return for the T20I series against Australia. The injuries present a chance for other players to prove themselves in these crucial upcoming matches.