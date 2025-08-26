Late Drama: River Plate Held to 1-1 Draw by Lanus
River Plate played to a 1-1 draw with Lanus in the Clausura championship after Rodrigo Castillo's late goal offset Gonzalo Montiel's earlier strike. Despite leading Group B, this result denotes River's third draw. Attention now shifts to upcoming matches, including a Copa Argentina clash against Atletico Union.
In a thrilling encounter for Argentina's Clausura championship, River Plate was held to a 1-1 tie by Lanus, as Rodrigo Castillo netted a last-minute equalizer, negating Gonzalo Montiel's opener.
Montiel had initially secured the lead for River in the 77th minute, capitalizing on a strategically positioned short corner by Juan Fernando Quintero. However, Alexis Canelo's adept right-wing cross found Castillo for a calm finish, leveling the score.
Despite the draw, River Plate maintains their lead in Group B, while Lanus occupies fifth. With Copa Argentina fixtures ahead, River anticipates a challenging face-off against Atletico Union.
