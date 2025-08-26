Late Drama: River Plate Held to 1-1 Draw by Lanus

In a thrilling encounter for Argentina's Clausura championship, River Plate was held to a 1-1 tie by Lanus, as Rodrigo Castillo netted a last-minute equalizer, negating Gonzalo Montiel's opener.

Montiel had initially secured the lead for River in the 77th minute, capitalizing on a strategically positioned short corner by Juan Fernando Quintero. However, Alexis Canelo's adept right-wing cross found Castillo for a calm finish, leveling the score.

Despite the draw, River Plate maintains their lead in Group B, while Lanus occupies fifth. With Copa Argentina fixtures ahead, River anticipates a challenging face-off against Atletico Union.

