Alcaraz's Buzz Cut and Stellar Win: A U.S. Open Thriller

On Monday at the U.S. Open, Carlos Alcaraz debuted a striking buzz cut. While the hairstyle sparked varied reactions online, his commanding performance on the court left audiences with no doubts. Alcaraz efficiently dismantled Reilly Opelka, securing a 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 victory to advance to the second round.

The 22-year-old Spaniard, having swapped his pre-tournament tousled locks, aimed for a second Grand Slam title this year. Demonstrating high-caliber play reminiscent of his earlier victories in New York, Alcaraz seized control early, breaking Opelka for a 3-2 lead and smoothly capturing the first set.

Despite a brief serving struggle in the second set with consecutive double faults, Opelka couldn't capitalize on his chances. Alcaraz broke Opelka in the 11th game and held firm. He dominated in the third set's ninth game, further breaking Opelka to solidify his win and prepare for a matchup against Italy's Mattia Bellucci.

