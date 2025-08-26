Free Entry Announced for Exciting Asia Cup Hockey Tournament

Hockey India declared on Tuesday that it will offer free entry to fans for the upcoming Asia Cup, set to commence on August 29. Eager enthusiasts can secure their spots by registering for free tickets on www.ticketgenie.in or the Hockey India app, where digital tickets will be issued upon completion of the process.

This initiative aims to streamline the spectator experience, eliminating the hassle of physical ticket redemption and ensuring smooth access to the venue, according to a statement from Hockey India. The Hero Men's Asia Cup will host eight top Asian nations, including India, Japan, China, and others. Importantly, the event doubles as a qualifier for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, adding a heightened sense of purpose to the competition.

India, the host nation, has been drawn into Pool A with Japan, China, and Kazakhstan. They are scheduled to launch their campaign against China on August 29, face Japan on August 31, and wrap up with a match against Kazakhstan on September 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)