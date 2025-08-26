Left Menu

Olympian Sift Kaur Samra Secures Gold in Asian Shooting Championships

Olympian Sift Kaur Samra excelled in leading India to victory with a gold win in the women's 50m Rifle 3-Positions team event at the Asian Shooting Championships. Alongside Anjum Moudgil and Ashi Chouksey, Samra outpaced Japan and South Korea. Samra and Ashi advanced to individual finals.

Shymkent | Updated: 26-08-2025 14:40 IST
  Kazakhstan
  • Kazakhstan

Olympian Sift Kaur Samra showcased remarkable skill as she steered India to victory, securing gold in the women's 50m Rifle 3-Positions team event at the Asian Shooting Championships held on Tuesday.

Displaying precision, Samra scored an impressive 589, coupled with strong performances from Ashi Chouksey, who shot 586, and Anjum Moudgil, who returned a 578. Their combined efforts amassed 1753 points, triumphing over Japan's 1750 and South Korea's 1745, earning them the top podium spot.

Both Samra and Ashi advanced to the individual finals after achieving second and fifth in qualifications, respectively. While Shriyanka Sadandi topped qualifications, her participation in the RPO category precluded her from contesting for medals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

