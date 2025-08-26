South Delhi Superstarz Triumph in DPL Women's Cricket Title Nail-Biter

The South Delhi Superstarz Women's team carved their legacy in Delhi's cricket history by securing the prestigious DPL Women's title after a season characterized by consistency and determination. The team, under the ownership of former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, has been instrumental in fostering grassroots cricket and providing a platform for emerging athletes.

Shikhar Dhawan, elated with the victory, shared his excitement on Instagram, commending his team with the words, "Delhi has new champions! South Delhi Superstarz Women's Team. Consistent, focused & deserving winners of the Delhi Premier League," as per a press release from his media team. The Superstarz Women dominated the tournament, blending disciplined bowling with spirited batting displays.

In the thrilling final against Central Delhi Queens, held at Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Superstarz clinched the DPL trophy by a mere one run, following last year's runner-up finish. The Queens, chasing 122, were stalled early due to rain interruptions and disciplined bowling. A late surge in their innings led by Monika and Riya Shokeen wasn't enough, as they fell agonizingly short at 120/8 after 20 overs.

Medhavi Bidhuri's impressive three wickets for 26 runs and Himakshi Choudhary's two for 18 played pivotal roles in the Superstarz's success. Earlier, battling disciplined bowling, the Superstarz had posted 121/8, with significant contributions from Tanisha Singh and captain Shweta Sehrawat to set a competitive target. The Queens' spinners held sway, yet the Superstarz's fighting spirit prevailed.

