Modern Pentathlon's New Challenge: Embracing Obstacle Course Racing

Modern pentathletes are gearing up for their first introduction to obstacle course racing (OCR) at this week's World Championships in Lithuania. The sport, which has traditionally included horse riding, has shifted to include OCR following controversies from the 2021 Tokyo Games.

Previously, the sport's format included fencing, freestyle swimming, show jumping, pistol shooting, and cross-country running. However, a German coach's striking of a horse during the Tokyo Games led to modern pentathlon's temporary removal from the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics lineup. The decision was reversed after the sport's governing body, UIPM, replaced horse riding with OCR.

This year's World Cup series has already integrated OCR, and the event will debut at the World Championships held from August 26-30. For many athletes, including American Tyler Evans, the switch has been challenging but positive, adding new excitement to the sport.