Unveiling Arjun Chakravarthy: The Legacy of a Kabaddi Legend

'Arjun Chakravarthy: The Untold Story of a Kabaddi Legend,' an upcoming sports drama, sheds light on the life of Arjun Chakravarthy, a dedicated kabaddi player. Scheduled for release in India on August 29, 2025, the film coincides with National Sports Day and the Pro Kabaddi League season.

Produced by Gannet Celluloid and directed by Vikrant Rudra, the movie stars Vijaya Rama Raju and Sija Rose. Its release not only celebrates India's sporting heritage but also champions athletes whose achievements often go unrecognized, mirroring the struggles faced by players in non-mainstream sports.

Billed as the 'Journey of an Unsung Champion,' the film has already received international acclaim, winning 46 awards at various global film festivals. The producers aim to ignite a conversation about the unsung heroes of Indian sports and inspire audiences by showcasing Arjun's resilient journey.

