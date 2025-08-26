Cadillac Accelerates: Perez and Bottas Revive F1 Careers

Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas are set to rejoin the Formula One grid, signing with Cadillac for the team's first foray into the sport. Both drivers bring a wealth of experience, having achieved multiple race wins and numerous podium appearances in their careers.

Cadillac's move was confirmed by General Motors on Tuesday, marking a bold entry with Perez and Bottas as the experienced driver duo. The 35-year-olds aim to challenge past disappointments after their exits from Red Bull and Sauber teams in 2024.

The duo's expertise will be crucial as Cadillac builds its presence in Formula One, using Ferrari power units until 2029. Team CEO Dan Towriss expressed confidence in their leadership, while team principal Graeme Lowdon highlighted the long-term vision of the project.

