Cadillac Racing Set for F1 Debut Amid Speculation Shutdown

In a decisive move to quell rumors, Cadillac's F1 team has dismissed the possibility of former Red Bull boss Christian Horner joining their ranks. The team, set to debut next season, remains resolute in their support of appointed principal Graeme Lowdon.

With their entry into Formula One, the General Motors-backed Cadillac is already making strategic maneuvers by recruiting drivers Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas. Both bring a wealth of experience, promising a competitive edge in their forthcoming venture.

Despite the buzz around personnel alignments, Cadillac is steadfast in their mission, relying on a workforce swollen by experts from top-performing teams, including Red Bull, marking a significant milestone for the newcomers as they prepare to outmatch U.S. competitors like Haas.