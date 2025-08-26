Left Menu

Cadillac Racing Set for F1 Debut Amid Speculation Shutdown

Cadillac, the new entrant to Formula One, has refuted rumors of Christian Horner playing a role within the team. With Graeme Lowdon as team principal, the team focuses on their debut next season, backed by experienced drivers Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas, and strategic recruitments from competitive F1 teams.

26-08-2025
In a decisive move to quell rumors, Cadillac's F1 team has dismissed the possibility of former Red Bull boss Christian Horner joining their ranks. The team, set to debut next season, remains resolute in their support of appointed principal Graeme Lowdon.

With their entry into Formula One, the General Motors-backed Cadillac is already making strategic maneuvers by recruiting drivers Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas. Both bring a wealth of experience, promising a competitive edge in their forthcoming venture.

Despite the buzz around personnel alignments, Cadillac is steadfast in their mission, relying on a workforce swollen by experts from top-performing teams, including Red Bull, marking a significant milestone for the newcomers as they prepare to outmatch U.S. competitors like Haas.

