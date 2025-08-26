Cadillac Sets Stage for Formula One Debut with Perez and Bottas

On Tuesday, Cadillac announced its driver lineup for its debut Formula One season in 2026, appointing Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas, a strategic move that emphasizes experience over youth.

With more than 500 starts combined, the seasoned pair brings leadership and insight to the General Motors-backed team's new venture. Team CEO Dan Towriss lauded their multi-year commitment as the 'right drivers at the right time.'

Despite hopes for an American driver, Cadillac's choice underscores its focus on seasoned professionals to navigate the challenges of a new team, demonstrating a commitment to success in their inaugural year.

(With inputs from agencies.)