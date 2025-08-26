Cadillac Sets Stage for Formula One Debut with Perez and Bottas
Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas have been announced as Cadillac's drivers for its 2026 Formula One debut. The duo, known for their experience and past successes, were selected for their leadership and winning insight. Despite expectations for an American driver, Perez and Bottas highlight Cadillac's experienced-focused strategy.
On Tuesday, Cadillac announced its driver lineup for its debut Formula One season in 2026, appointing Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas, a strategic move that emphasizes experience over youth.
With more than 500 starts combined, the seasoned pair brings leadership and insight to the General Motors-backed team's new venture. Team CEO Dan Towriss lauded their multi-year commitment as the 'right drivers at the right time.'
Despite hopes for an American driver, Cadillac's choice underscores its focus on seasoned professionals to navigate the challenges of a new team, demonstrating a commitment to success in their inaugural year.
