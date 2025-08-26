Indian Marksmen Dominate Asian Shooting Championships

Olympian Sift Kaur Samra showcased an extraordinary performance at the Asian Shooting Championships, clinching gold in the individual women's 50m rifle 3 positions and securing the team title for India on Tuesday.

Samra, who is 23 years old and a world record holder, scored a superb 459.2 to triumph over China's Yang Yujie by 0.4 points. With teammates Anjum Moudgil and Ashi Chouksey, Samra led India to gold in the team event with a cumulative score of 1753.

India currently ranks second in the medal tally with 20 medals, nine of them gold, as China leads with 24 medals, including 13 gold. Highlights from the tournament include junior Anushka Thokur's victory in the junior women's 50m rifle 3 positions and numerous top team performances across various events.

(With inputs from agencies.)