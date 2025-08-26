"Thank you for making my job easier at 4": Virat Kohli hails Pujara on conclusion of successful Test career

Legendary Indian batter Virat Kohli congratulated compatriot and Test great Cheteshwar Pujara on closure of a remarkable career in whites, also thanking India's designated number three batter for making his job at coming two down much easier after blunting the new ball enough to be feasted on by the middle-order. Pujara called time on a successful international career for India on Sunday, marking an end of a 13-year-old career where he did the thankless job of tacking the new and shiny red ball, tiring down bowlers in order to make things easy for the Indian middle-order. Pujara made his international debut against Australia in Bengaluru on October 9, 2010. The latter played a total of 103 Tests and amassed 7195 runs at an average of 43.60. Pujara slammed 19 hundreds and 35 half-centuries throughout his international career with a highest score of 206*. He also played five ODIs, scoring 51 runs.

Taking to his Instagram, Virat wrote on his story, "Thank you for making my job easier at 4 Pujji. You've had an amazing career. Congratulations and wish you the best for what's ahead. God bless." With the type of technique, drive to stay for long and consistency he enjoyed, Pujara could have well have touched the coveted 10,000-run mark, something only three Indians have touched. But the most significant aspect of his game was the number of balls he faced while at the crease. Him blocking majorly and knocking the ball around for occasional singles, doubles or a boundary meant that the bowlers were left tired, demotivated and the shine had worn off the ball, making it old enough to be dispatched to all corners of the park by more flamboyant strikers, be it Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane etc. From his debut in October 2010 to the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in 2023, only four players faced more deliveries than Pujara's number of 16,217 in whites, namely Joe Root (19,562), Alastair Cook (17,534), Steven Smith (16,495) and Azhar Ali (16,301), as per ESPNCricinfo.

Only his predecessor, Rahul Dravid (10,524 runs in 134 Tests with 28 centuries) has more runs at this spot for India than Pujara's total of 6.529 runs (94 Tests at an average of 44.41, with 18 centuries), a proof of his quality of batsmanship and consistency. Apart from international cricket, Pujara was a domestic legend with over 21,301 runs from 278 first-class games. The latter slammed 66 tons and 81 half-centuries through his first-class career. (ANI)

