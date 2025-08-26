Left Menu

Tennis-Swiatek swats aside Arango in US Open first round

She will next play Suzan Lamens of the Netherlands. "First matches aren't easy to get used to the rhythm," said Swiatek, who reached the semi-finals at the Australian Open and Roland Garros this year.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 22:34 IST
Tennis-Swiatek swats aside Arango in US Open first round

Former champion Iga Swiatek kicked off her U.S. Open campaign with a 6-1 6-2 win over Colombia's Emiliana Arango on Tuesday as the Pole aims to keep her hot streak on track in New York.

The blindingly bright sun appeared to be the biggest challenge the Wimbledon winner had to cope with at Arthur Ashe Stadium as she never faced a break point and sent over 26 winners compared to five from her opponent.

"First matches aren't easy to get used to the rhythm," said Swiatek, who reached the semi-finals at the Australian Open and Roland Garros this year. "For sure was a solid match." The 2022 champion unleashed her usual precision play to break unseeded Arango from the baseline in the fourth game and sprinted through the rest of the set from there, dropping only one of her first-serve points.

Swiatek broke her opponent in the opening game of the second set, where she produced just five unforced errors, and Arango shouted in frustration as she helped the six-times major winner to another break with a clumsy shot into the net in the seventh. The 24-year-old had her devoted Polish fans on their feet as she closed it out with a forehand winner, giving a subdued celebration.

"Polish fans are kind of everywhere, it's super nice to feel the support always," said the world number two. Swiatek arrived in New York in pristine form, showing no signs of fatigue as she entered the U.S. Open mixed doubles a day after lifting the trophy at the Cincinnati tune-up tournament and reached the final with Norwegian Casper Ruud.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

