Tennis-Swiatek eases into US Open second round, Gauff highlights evening session

World number two Iga Swiatek walloped her U.S. Open first-round opponent Emiliana Arango in a near flawless performance in the opening match at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday, as home fans eagerly awaited 2023 champion Coco Gauff.

Ticketholders enjoyed a third day of round-one action on Tuesday thanks to the tournament's newly expanded, 15-day schedule that organisers hoped would accommodate more fans after three straight years of record-breaking attendances. Swiatek arrived in New York in pristine form after collecting her sixth major at Wimbledon and hoisting the trophy at the Cincinnati tune-up tournament and she cruised through her opener 6-1 6-2 in an hour, never facing a break point.

The 2022 champion, who next plays the Netherlands' Suzan Lamens, was followed on the famed Ashe court by top-ranked men's defending champion Jannik Sinner and his Czech opponent Vit Kopriva. American third seed Gauff headlines the evening programme on Ashe against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, launching her latest U.S. Open campaign just days after she parted ways with coach Matt Daly.

The local fan favourite is hoping to eliminate her stubborn serving issues in a topsy-turvy season that saw her pick up a second major title at Roland Garros but lose in the first round at Wimbledon. The 2020 finalist Alexander Zverev begins his latest campaign for a maiden major in the late match on Ashe. The German third seed plays Chilean Alejandro Tabilo.

Japan's twice winner Naomi Osaka can expect a hero's welcome from the crowd as she kicks off the night session across the plaza at Louis Armstrong Stadium against Belgian Greet Minnen. The 23rd seed reached the final at Montreal earlier this month, a promising sign for fans as the four-time major winner hopes to recapture her old form in New York.

U.S. 14th seed Tommy Paul plays Denmark's Elmer Moller in the last match of the night on Armstrong.

