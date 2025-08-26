Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Kicks Off with Sporting Legends on National Sports Day

On National Sports Day, celebrated on August 29, sports icons from various disciplines will unite to inaugurate Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League. Among those gracing the event are Padma Bhushan awardee and Indian badminton maestro Pullela Gopichand, former India Hockey captain Dhanraj Pillay, Kabaddi icon Pardeep Narwal, and Rajasthan Royals' rising star Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The new season kicks off with a thrilling encounter between the Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas.

The opening ceremony will see these legends standing united for the National Anthem, symbolizing a tribute to the sporting legacy of India while celebrating kabaddi, a sport deeply rooted in Indian culture. As the league gains international attention, this gesture honors champions who have contributed to India's global sporting acclaim.

The event highlights the blending of heritage and achievement, underscoring kabaddi's cultural significance. Anupam Goswami, Business Head - Mashal & League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi, stated, "Launching this season on National Sports Day in the presence of legends is only fitting. It reflects the spirit of celebrating our sporting journey and taking kabaddi to new heights." Season 12 introduces competitive reforms including mandatory results for matches and a new 'play-in' phase to heighten the excitement. Rajasthan Royals player Vaibhav Suryavanshi expressed how sports foster unity and personal growth, encapsulating the essence of this event.