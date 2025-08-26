Left Menu

IIS Rajdhani Judo Championships 2025-26: A Platform for Delhi's Aspiring Judokas

The Inspire Institute of Sport and Delhi Judo Council announce the IIS Rajdhani Judo Championships 2025-26. Scheduled for August, the event at Thyagraj Stadium will feature over 850 competitors across various age groups, promoting local talent and providing a competitive pathway in the sport of Judo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 23:31 IST
IIS Rajdhani Judo Championships 2025-26: A Platform for Delhi's Aspiring Judokas
The Championship will be hosted in collaboration with Delhi Judo Council. (Photo: IIS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Inspire Institute of Sport, in cooperation with the Delhi Judo Council, is set to host the IIS Rajdhani Judo Championships for 2025-26, an inter-club showdown attracting Judokas from across Delhi. Scheduled at the Thyagraj Stadium, the tournament runs from August 26 to 28, promising participation from more than 850 athletes.

Competitors will be split into Mini Sub Junior, Sub Junior, Cadet, and Senior divisions, competing in a round-robin format on three mats. This structure ensures judokas receive substantial match exposure. The event will adhere strictly to regulations laid down by both the International Judo Federation and the Judo Federation of India.

Manisha Malhotra, President of IIS, emphasized the championship's pivotal role in cultivating an enduring competitive culture within Delhi's judo community. By drawing participants from multiple age categories, the event enhances valuable match experience and fortifies the sport's ecosystem at the senior level. Open to registered Delhi State Judokas, the championship reinforces the region's rich reservoir of talent, aligning with IIS' vision of nurturing athletes from grassroots to elite stages, thereby encouraging aspirations towards national and international excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Power S&P 500 Amid Fed Concerns

Tech Giants Power S&P 500 Amid Fed Concerns

 Global
2
U.S. Commerce Department Hits 10 Nations with Steel Tariffs

U.S. Commerce Department Hits 10 Nations with Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Fed Governor Battles Trump Over Controversial Firing Attempt

Fed Governor Battles Trump Over Controversial Firing Attempt

 United States
4
Heavy Rains Cause Chaos in Rajasthan

Heavy Rains Cause Chaos in Rajasthan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025