IIS Rajdhani Judo Championships 2025-26: A Platform for Delhi's Aspiring Judokas

The Inspire Institute of Sport, in cooperation with the Delhi Judo Council, is set to host the IIS Rajdhani Judo Championships for 2025-26, an inter-club showdown attracting Judokas from across Delhi. Scheduled at the Thyagraj Stadium, the tournament runs from August 26 to 28, promising participation from more than 850 athletes.

Competitors will be split into Mini Sub Junior, Sub Junior, Cadet, and Senior divisions, competing in a round-robin format on three mats. This structure ensures judokas receive substantial match exposure. The event will adhere strictly to regulations laid down by both the International Judo Federation and the Judo Federation of India.

Manisha Malhotra, President of IIS, emphasized the championship's pivotal role in cultivating an enduring competitive culture within Delhi's judo community. By drawing participants from multiple age categories, the event enhances valuable match experience and fortifies the sport's ecosystem at the senior level. Open to registered Delhi State Judokas, the championship reinforces the region's rich reservoir of talent, aligning with IIS' vision of nurturing athletes from grassroots to elite stages, thereby encouraging aspirations towards national and international excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)