Iga Swiatek Advances in U.S. Open with Dominant Performance

Former champion Iga Swiatek achieved a resounding victory over Emiliana Arango at the U.S. Open, highlighting her meticulous gameplay. Breaking a record for consecutive WTA singles wins, she progresses with optimism backed by fans. Her recent success in Cincinnati further boosts her confidence for upcoming matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 01:00 IST
Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek, the former champion, displayed an impressive start to her U.S. Open journey with a decisive win over Colombia's Emiliana Arango. The glaring sun posed her greatest challenge, yet Swiatek prevailed, delivering 26 impressive winners compared to her opponent's five, maintaining firm control throughout the match.

Swiatek, who shattered Monica Seles' record for consecutive WTA singles opening match victories, is set to face Suzan Lamens next. Reflecting on her Cincinnati performance, Swiatek sees it as a source of confidence. Her 2022 championship form remains intact as she predictably dominated Arango with accurate baseline play.

The Polish star, at 24, rejoiced in front of dedicated fans after securing a straightforward win. With no signs of fatigue, she previously clinched the Cincinnati title and reached the mixed doubles final, signaling her robust form as she advances in New York.

