Clash of Titans: Djokovic's 25th Grand Slam Pursuit at U.S. Open

At the U.S. Open, Novak Djokovic faces a crucial second round as he hunts for his 25th Grand Slam title. Over the last seven major tournaments, he has fallen short. A blistered right foot poses a challenge for the 38-year-old tennis icon as he meets 22-year-old Zachary Svajda.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka, the top-seeded player, pushes through her title defense, tackling Polina Kudermetova. Sabalenka initially struggled but found her form against Rebeka Masarova, winning decisively. Kudermetova offers a fresh opposition, eager to topple the Grand Slam winner.

Ben Shelton, an emerging American force, thrives on home soil, setting sights on Pablo Carreno Busta. As the event unfolds, Flushing Meadows is ripe with tension, with each player yearning for glory. The stakes grow as Shelton embodies hope for American tennis reaching its former glory.

