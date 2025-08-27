VfB Stuttgart's Dramatic Penalty Triumph in German Cup Thriller

VfB Stuttgart faced a remarkable challenge from Eintracht Braunschweig in the German Cup first round, clinching victory 8-7 on penalties after a pulsating 4-4 draw. Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nuebel emerged as the hero, saving three penalties in an electrifying shootout after 120 minutes of play.

Stuttgart's ordeal began in the eighth minute when Sven Koehler put Braunschweig ahead. However, Ermedin Demirovic quickly leveled for Stuttgart, subsequently propelling them into the lead on the hour mark. Although Fabio Di Michele Sanchez's double strike swung momentum back to Braunschweig, Stuttgart's Nick Woltemade's last-minute equalizer forced extra time.

The drama escalated as Tiago Tomas dazzled his way through defenders, leading to an own goal by Sanoussy Ba. Yet, Braunschweig fought back, equalizing through Christian Joe Conteh in the 105th minute. Ultimately, Nuebel's penalty saves and Lorenz Assignon's decisive kick secured Stuttgart's narrow progression in a gripping encounter.