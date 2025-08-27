Coco Gauff Triumphs in Nail-Biting U.S. Open Opener
Former champion Coco Gauff emerged victorious in a thrilling first-round match at the U.S. Open, defeating Ajla Tomljanovic with scores of 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-5. Overcoming a coaching change and early game errors, Gauff advances to face Donna Vekic in the second round.
In a gripping start to her U.S. Open campaign, former champion Coco Gauff secured a hard-fought victory over unseeded Ajla Tomljanovic in the first round, concluding the match with scores of 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-5.
Despite facing a challenging first set and a late coaching change, Gauff managed to compose herself on the court of Arthur Ashe Stadium. She overcame early errors to clinch the first set, displaying her resilience and strong service skills.
The match saw Tomljanovic rally and extend the contest into a tiebreak, but Gauff eventually persevered. With regained composure, she wrapped up the game, setting up a second-round clash with Donna Vekic.
(With inputs from agencies.)
