Left Menu

Naomi Osaka's Stylish Victory: A Night of Tennis and Glamour

Naomi Osaka dazzled at the U.S. Open with a sparkling red rose-themed outfit and a matching accessory named Billie Jean Bling. The former champion triumphed over Greet Minnen, reflecting on her elaborate ensemble as a night-time spectacle that celebrated New York's energy and style under the lights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 27-08-2025 09:30 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 09:30 IST
Naomi Osaka's Stylish Victory: A Night of Tennis and Glamour
Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka made a statement not just with her tennis but also with her fashion at the recent U.S. Open. Entering the first-round match adorned with shimmering red roses in her hair, the former champion executed both performance and style under the New York lights.

Osaka, sporting a custom-designed Nike bubble hem skirt, defeated Greet Minnen 6-3, 6-4. Despite the challenging task of crystallizing her outfit, Osaka shared her delight in turning a tennis court into a fashion runway, particularly given the night's electric atmosphere.

While her ponytail roses were purely for presentation due to their weight, the unique ensemble—dubbed Billie Jean Bling—showcased Osaka's innovative spirit. Her stylish debut was a vibrant display in the world of tennis and fashion, captivating audiences worldwide.

TRENDING

1
Aiconic Automobiles Unleashes MG Cyberster in Bengaluru

Aiconic Automobiles Unleashes MG Cyberster in Bengaluru

 Global
2
Breaking Barriers: Swarna Rajamani's New Role at Rassense Pvt. Ltd.

Breaking Barriers: Swarna Rajamani's New Role at Rassense Pvt. Ltd.

 India
3
IKS Health Unveils Epic Integration for Enhanced Clinical Documentation

IKS Health Unveils Epic Integration for Enhanced Clinical Documentation

 India
4
Global Markets Jitter Amid Political Drama and Fed Turmoil

Global Markets Jitter Amid Political Drama and Fed Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025