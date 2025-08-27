Left Menu

Ashwin's New Innings: IPL Bows Out, Global Leagues Beckon

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from the IPL, ending a 16-year stint. Ashwin now aims to explore cricket in other global leagues. He had a successful IPL career, playing for Chennai Super Kings and other teams, scoring 833 runs and taking 187 wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-08-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 10:51 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin
Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League, marking the end of an impressive 16-year journey within the tournament just months after retiring from international cricket.

Ashwin used a social media post to share his decision, expressing gratitude towards all the franchises and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their support. He conveyed optimism about exploring and enjoying cricket in other global leagues.

Known for his strategic gameplay, Ashwin made significant contributions in the IPL, debuting in 2009 with Chennai Super Kings and concluding his career after returning to the team in 2025. His IPL tenure includes 220 matches, 187 wickets, and 833 runs. A pivotal member during CSK's 2010 and 2011 title-winning campaigns, Ashwin also played for Rising Pune Supergiant, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

