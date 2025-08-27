Breaking Barriers: Mitch Brown's Courageous Disclosure

Former AFL player Mitch Brown made a historic disclosure by becoming the first to come out as bisexual. The former West Coast Eagles defender hopes his courage encourages others to speak openly about their sexuality in a sport known for its 'hyper-masculine' culture.

Brown revealed he hid his sexuality during his decade-long career to avoid the stigma associated with being a gay or bisexual athlete. His announcement comes amid recent controversies in the league regarding homophobic behavior.

The AFL has been a champion of diversity but the lack of openly gay players raises concerns about the inclusivity of club environments. Brown's move aims to pave a safer path for future athletes.

