Left Menu

Shubhankar Sharma Leads the Charge: DP World India Championship Begins

Shubhankar Sharma, Indian golf sensation and two-time DP World Tour winner, headlines the DP World India Championship alongside Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood. The tournament, showcasing India's rise in elite golf, takes place at Delhi Golf Club from October 16-19, offering the largest prize fund for a DP World Tour event in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 16:42 IST
Shubhankar Sharma Leads the Charge: DP World India Championship Begins
Shubhankar Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Shubhankar Sharma, a prominent figure in Indian golf, is set to lead the local contingent at the DP World India Championship. Joining international icons like Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, Sharma aims to make his mark in the prestigious tournament, held at the Delhi Golf Club from October 16-19.

Sharma's career highlights include a top 10 finish at the 2023 Open Championship and a defining role as a representative of India at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Notably, he made a breakthrough on the global stage by winning the Joburg Open in 2017 at the age of 21 and the Maybank Championship shortly after.

The DP World India Championship, co-sanctioned with the Professional Golf Tour of India, is a significant event backed by global logistics giant DP World. It aims to enhance India's stature as a major hub for international golf, adding momentum to the DP World Tour in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Reverses Visa Threat: Chinese Students Welcomed in US Amid Trade Talks

Trump Reverses Visa Threat: Chinese Students Welcomed in US Amid Trade Talks

 China
2
Guangxi: The Sweet Powerhouse of China's Sugar Industry

Guangxi: The Sweet Powerhouse of China's Sugar Industry

 China
3
Tragedy Strikes Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage: Cloudburst Sparks Deadly Landslide

Tragedy Strikes Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage: Cloudburst Sparks Deadly Landslide

 India
4
BJP Protests Alleged Fake Encounter in Budhana

BJP Protests Alleged Fake Encounter in Budhana

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025