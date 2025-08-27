Shubhankar Sharma Leads the Charge: DP World India Championship Begins

Shubhankar Sharma, a prominent figure in Indian golf, is set to lead the local contingent at the DP World India Championship. Joining international icons like Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, Sharma aims to make his mark in the prestigious tournament, held at the Delhi Golf Club from October 16-19.

Sharma's career highlights include a top 10 finish at the 2023 Open Championship and a defining role as a representative of India at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Notably, he made a breakthrough on the global stage by winning the Joburg Open in 2017 at the age of 21 and the Maybank Championship shortly after.

The DP World India Championship, co-sanctioned with the Professional Golf Tour of India, is a significant event backed by global logistics giant DP World. It aims to enhance India's stature as a major hub for international golf, adding momentum to the DP World Tour in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)