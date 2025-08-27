Left Menu

Controversial Bundesliga Pre-Match Handshake Rule Faces Criticism

A new Bundesliga rule mandating a pre-match meeting between referees, captains, and coaches is criticized by figures such as World Cup winner Toni Kroos, who argue it won't affect game conduct or emotions. Cologne's coach also deems the rule disruptive to pre-game preparations, while DFL advocates fair play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 27-08-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 17:28 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

A recently implemented Bundesliga regulation requiring a pre-match meeting between referees, team captains, and coaches has sparked controversy. Critics, including former World Cup victor Toni Kroos, argue that the so-called 'handshake dialogue' will have no meaningful impact on game conduct or emotional control.

Kroos, who made headlines during his illustrious career with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, dismissed the rule as ineffective, suggesting it interrupts crucial pre-match preparation. Cologne coach Lukas Kwasniok echoed this sentiment, labeling the requirement as "nonsense" taking place when participants are least receptive.

The German Football League (DFL) contends that the meeting, intended to promote fair play and build rapport, provides a platform for mutual exchange 70 minutes before kickoff. Nonetheless, its reception within the league remains contentious.

(With inputs from agencies.)

