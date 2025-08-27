France Calls Up Maghnes Akliouche for World Cup Qualifiers

Maghnes Akliouche has been named to the French national team for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Ukraine and Iceland, marking his debut call-up. While Akliouche, an attacking midfielder for Monaco, made the cut, Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike has notably been left out despite his prolific start to the season.

The 23-year-old Akliouche was part of France's Olympic squad and has consistently featured in youth teams. His selection by coach Didier Deschamps highlights his growing reputation in football, as he becomes one of seven forwards in the lineup, alongside star players Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele.

Hugo Ekitike, also 23, has impressed by scoring in his initial Premier League matches for Liverpool after transferring from Eintracht Frankfurt. Nonetheless, he missed the cut, while other top talents, including center-back William Saliba, have been reinstated after recovering from summer injuries.

