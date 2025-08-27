Racing in Orange: The Zandvoort Showdown

Formula One makes its post-summer return at Zandvoort, anticipating high-octane action as local favorite Max Verstappen faces McLaren challengers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

McLaren's impressive form has seen them claim a series of one-two finishes, with Norris securing a victory at Zandvoort last year. This weekend, he's aiming for his fourth win in five races.

As the race weekend approaches, Ferrari and Mercedes prepare to break McLaren's stronghold, while Verstappen seeks to leverage his familiarity with Zandvoort for another iconic drive in front of his passionate home crowd.

(With inputs from agencies.)