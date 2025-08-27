Left Menu

Legacy of Speed: Mansour Ojjeh’s McLaren Collection Sold

A rare collection of 20 nearly new McLaren road cars owned by the late Mansour Ojjeh has been sold to one anonymous buyer. Among them was a McLaren F1 sportscar with a special 'Mansour Orange' finish, which drew significant interest. The sale underscores Ojjeh's impactful legacy in the automobile world.

Updated: 27-08-2025 20:50 IST
A rare collection of 20 McLaren cars, previously owned by the late Mansour Ojjeh, has been sold to an undisclosed buyer, according to dealer Tom Hartley Jnr. The sale, which maintains Ojjeh's automotive legacy, comes after multiple enticing offers were turned down to keep the collection intact.

Highlighting the collection is a unique McLaren F1 – the last of its production line, painted in a bespoke 'Mansour Orange' color. Although valued at over $70 million, specific sale details remain confidential.

Ojjeh, a significant figure in the McLaren brand's development, passed away in 2021. This sale follows Hartley's previous management of Bernie Ecclestone's racing cars, reinforcing his role in handling prestigious automotive transactions.

