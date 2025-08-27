Keegan Bradley's Bold Decision: U.S. Ryder Cup Team's New Course

U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley has opted not to include himself in the playing lineup, making a strategic decision to leave his clubs at home. Bradley, who could have been the first playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963, chose a mix of players for his 12-man roster, announced on Wednesday.

Among his picks are Ryder Cup rookies Cameron Young and Ben Griffin, joining seasoned players like Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa. This decision brings a fresh approach as the U.S. prepares to face Europe for the matches scheduled for September 26-28.

Although Bradley's recent performance warranted his inclusion, he has chosen to embrace the captain's role without playing. This choice might be questioned if the U.S. team fails to succeed, since Europe aims to retain its victorious lineup from Rome two years ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)