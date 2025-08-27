Left Menu

Keegan Bradley's Bold Decision: U.S. Ryder Cup Team's New Course

Keegan Bradley, U.S. Ryder Cup captain, opts not to play, choosing a roster with rookies Cameron Young and Ben Griffin among others. Despite strong personal performance, he prioritizes his captain role, leaving his clubs at home. The decision might face scrutiny if the U.S. team underperforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-08-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 21:16 IST
Keegan Bradley's Bold Decision: U.S. Ryder Cup Team's New Course
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley has opted not to include himself in the playing lineup, making a strategic decision to leave his clubs at home. Bradley, who could have been the first playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963, chose a mix of players for his 12-man roster, announced on Wednesday.

Among his picks are Ryder Cup rookies Cameron Young and Ben Griffin, joining seasoned players like Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa. This decision brings a fresh approach as the U.S. prepares to face Europe for the matches scheduled for September 26-28.

Although Bradley's recent performance warranted his inclusion, he has chosen to embrace the captain's role without playing. This choice might be questioned if the U.S. team fails to succeed, since Europe aims to retain its victorious lineup from Rome two years ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis police say a shooting at a Catholic school has left three dead, including the shooter, and 17 injured, reports AP.

Minneapolis police say a shooting at a Catholic school has left three dead, ...

 Global
2
Lithium Gold Rush: Ukraine Opens Doors to Investors

Lithium Gold Rush: Ukraine Opens Doors to Investors

 Global
3
Arrests, Tensions Rise in Assam Amid JMB Alert

Arrests, Tensions Rise in Assam Amid JMB Alert

 India
4
Jammu and Kashmir Offers Relief to Landslide Victims

Jammu and Kashmir Offers Relief to Landslide Victims

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025