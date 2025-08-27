India U23 Team Gears Up for AFC Qualifiers After Iraq Friendly Clash

The India U23 men's national team is set to face Iraq in a crucial closed-doors friendly match on Thursday, following a narrow 1-2 defeat in their initial encounter.

The fixture serves as the final preparation before the squad embarks on their journey to Doha for the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers. Head coach Naushad Moosa described the first match as a significant learning curve, praising the competitive nature of the game and the invaluable experience gained.

Moosa highlighted the team's positive spirit and adaptability, noting that lessons from the initial game would guide future tactical adjustments. He stressed the importance of these friendlies in refining the team's decision-making abilities, strengthening tactical coherence, and building momentum for the upcoming tournament in Doha.

