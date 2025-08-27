India's Athletic Team Set for World Championships Showdown
Eighteen Indians, led by javelin star Neeraj Chopra, have qualified for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. However, heptathlete Nandini Agasara's withdrawal due to an injury brings the team down to 17. Murali Sreeshankar joins other top athletes who secured their spots either via direct entry or world rankings.
Eighteen Indian athletes have clinched berths for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, spearheaded by javelin luminary Neeraj Chopra. Joining them is long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, who secured a last-minute qualification.
However, heptathlete Nandini Agasara will not compete, attributing her absence to an elbow injury that hasn't fully healed. Consequently, the contingent will comprise 17 athletes.
The Athletics Federation of India is set to finalize the team, with the selection committee convening this Thursday. Athletes qualifying through world rankings or direct entry substantially elevate India's hopes in the hallowed global arena.
