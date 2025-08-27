India's Athletic Team Set for World Championships Showdown

Eighteen Indian athletes have clinched berths for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, spearheaded by javelin luminary Neeraj Chopra. Joining them is long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, who secured a last-minute qualification.

However, heptathlete Nandini Agasara will not compete, attributing her absence to an elbow injury that hasn't fully healed. Consequently, the contingent will comprise 17 athletes.

The Athletics Federation of India is set to finalize the team, with the selection committee convening this Thursday. Athletes qualifying through world rankings or direct entry substantially elevate India's hopes in the hallowed global arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)