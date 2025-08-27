Left Menu

India's Athletic Team Set for World Championships Showdown

Eighteen Indians, led by javelin star Neeraj Chopra, have qualified for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. However, heptathlete Nandini Agasara's withdrawal due to an injury brings the team down to 17. Murali Sreeshankar joins other top athletes who secured their spots either via direct entry or world rankings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 23:20 IST
India's Athletic Team Set for World Championships Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Eighteen Indian athletes have clinched berths for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, spearheaded by javelin luminary Neeraj Chopra. Joining them is long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, who secured a last-minute qualification.

However, heptathlete Nandini Agasara will not compete, attributing her absence to an elbow injury that hasn't fully healed. Consequently, the contingent will comprise 17 athletes.

The Athletics Federation of India is set to finalize the team, with the selection committee convening this Thursday. Athletes qualifying through world rankings or direct entry substantially elevate India's hopes in the hallowed global arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Epic Battles and Surprises: US Open Day Four Highlights

Epic Battles and Surprises: US Open Day Four Highlights

 Global
2
Justice, Transparency, and Dissent: The Supreme Court's Internal Debate

Justice, Transparency, and Dissent: The Supreme Court's Internal Debate

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes Minneapolis Church: Gunman Targets School Children

Tragedy Strikes Minneapolis Church: Gunman Targets School Children

 United States
4
Duplantis and Moon Shine Bright at Zurich Diamond League Finals

Duplantis and Moon Shine Bright at Zurich Diamond League Finals

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025